Mumbai News: BEST Bus Hits Divider On Curry Road, No Injuries Reported

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) wet lease bus operating on route number 201 was involved in a minor accident early Monday morning after veering off its designated path and colliding with a road divider near Vanvighna Towers on Curry Road.

"The incident occurred around 6:20 am when the bus (registration number MH-01-7829), assigned to the Santacruz (Mateshwari) Depot, was en route to the Prabhodhankar Thackeray Udyan Bus Station in Sewri. According to initial reports, the driver unintentionally diverted from the planned route and took the Lower Parel–Curry Road corridor. During this deviation, the vehicle struck an iron grill affixed to the road divider, which the driver reportedly failed to notice in time" said an official of BEST.

Collision Impact

"The collision resulted in noticeable damage to the front portion of the bus; however, no injuries were reported among passengers or staff. Kalachowki Police have registered the incident as a minor traffic mishap, attributing it to early morning traffic conditions" he said.

Police and BEST Response

A BEST inspector arrived at the scene, while the organization’s Command and Control Centre (Traffic) coordinated the recovery efforts. The bus was subsequently towed to the Santacruz bus depot for a detailed inspection and necessary repairs.

BEST authorities have launched an internal investigation to determine the reasons behind the route deviation and assess visibility issues concerning road infrastructure during early hours.

Despite the accident, bus services remained unaffected, and no route delays or service disruptions were reported.