Mumbai BMC Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party To Contest Independently On 150 Seats, Rules Out Alliance

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Samajwadi Party (SP) will contest the upcoming BMC elections independently, fielding candidates on 150 seats, the party's Mumbai president Advocate Yusuf Abrahani announced.

"The party has launched intensive preparations based on internal surveys indicating strong prospects in 89 constituencies, and suggesting victory in at least 50 seats," he said.

Revival under Abrahani’s leadership

SP MLA Abu Azmi said that Abrahani's leadership has revitalized the party's presence among Muslim and OBC communities, significantly damaging Congress's traditional base. The SP leaders unequivocally ruled out any electoral alliances, affirming the party would rely solely on its organizational strength.

AAP also in the fray

Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party's Mumbai committee members had said that the party would content solo and has decided to field candidates on all 227 seats in Mumbai. The FPJ had reported that the party has finalized 15 candidates, including areas like Cuffe Parade, Dharavi, Dahisar and Borivali. While interviews for the rest were underway.

Focus on major alliances

However, the eyes are on the major political parties including the ruling Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) and the MVA (Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP)). None of the parties have officially announced if they will contest the upcoming local body polls in alliance or independently.

29 corporations to face polls post-Diwali

Alongwith the BMC, 29 municipal corporations will go for polls post-Diwali. The civic bodies are currently in process of finalising the electoral ward boundaries.