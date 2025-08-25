Medical Miracle: Kharghar’s 77-Year-Old Diabetic Man Undergoes First Total Elbow Replacement at Medicover Hospitals

The 77-year-old patient in his recovery | FPJ Photo

A 77-year-old diabetic man from Kharghar becomes the first man to undergodirst total elbow replacemen at Medicover Hospitals. The three-hour-long procedure, led by Dr. Nikhil Bharambe, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, successfully relieved the patient’s pain and restored his ability to perform daily activities such as feeding himself.

The patient, Ramchandra Talap, had been suffering from severe osteoarthritis in his right elbow for nearly a year, along with a 15-year history of diabetes. Repeated traumatic falls, including a fracture that healed improperly, worsened his condition, leaving him with a restricted arm movement of only 30–80 degrees and dependent on his family for basic needs.

Over time, a combination of multiple trauma incidents and uncontrolled blood sugar levels led to advanced arthritis, robbing him of the simple act of lifting food to his mouth. The pain and helplessness intensified, pushing him into a state of quiet despair.

“On arrival, the patient was unable to feed himself and emotionally frustrated. After detailed evaluation, we opted for a total elbow replacement, a complex and rare surgery performed in less than 5% of joint replacement cases in India,” said Dr. Bharambe.

Dr Bharambe added, “ The Surgery aims to remove the damaged joint and replace it with a metallic hinge joint lasting for 3 hours. The surgery is complicated because it involves cutting the lower end of the arm bone, which is delicate and can result in fracture intraoperatively, which may spoil the surgical plan forever. The patient's elbow mobility improved dramatically, reaching 10 to 120 degrees of motion, enabling him to resume essential daily functions like self-feeding. This was a very special case, not only because it was our first total elbow replacement but because of the impact it had on the patient’s life. When he came to us, he was emotionally low and physically dependent, unable to even feed himself due to the stiffness in his elbow. The surgery aimed not just to relieve pain but to restore dignity. Now, with improved range of motion, he can eat, groom, write on the board, and move with greater ease. It’s a proud moment for our team and a reminder of how transformative joint replacement surgeries can be, especially in elderly patients.”

Sharing his relief, Talap said, "I had reached a point where I couldn’t even lift a spoon to feed myself. Simple things like grooming or just moving my arm had become painful struggles. I felt frustrated, helpless, and at times, even panicked about what the future would look like. I didn’t want to burden my family, but I had no choice. When I met Dr. Bharambe, I was holding onto my last hope, and he didn’t let me down. Today, I can eat on my own again, move freely, and most importantly, I feel like myself again. I’m deeply grateful."