HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: Chaityabhoomi set to host Ambedkar followers for Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Mumbai updates: Chaityabhoomi set to host Ambedkar followers for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 08:12 AM IST
06 December 2022 08:12 AM IST

Chaityabhoomi all set to host Ambedkar followers on his 66th death anniversary

Chaityabhoomi is ready to host Dr BR Ambedkar’s followers who are in Mumbai to mark his 66th death anniversary.

Observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Dec 6), the day draws thousands of people from across the state at Shivaji Park in Dadar. 

Facilities for visitors

The BMC has also provided various facilities at Rajgruha, the residence of Dr Ambedkar at Dadar Hindu Colony. Tents have been set up at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College in Wadala, at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and six municipal schools. 

Besides, there are VIP rooms, a control room, primary health facilities, ambulances, drinking water, toilets, benches and lighting facilities along with charging points. 

