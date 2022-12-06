Mumbai: Conman dupes parents worth over Rs 1 lakh with BJP leader Ashish Shelar’s letterhead

Ashish Shelar | FPJ

The Borivali police have tracked a conman who allegedly forged the letterhead of BJP leader Ashish Shelar and duped the parents of a student worth over Rs 1 lakh by promising admission. Mr. Shelar's personal assistant registered a complaint with the Borivali police on Monday.

According to the police, the parents of a student from Bandra were promised admission by the suspect, who used a fake letterhead belonging to Mr. Shelar and also forged his digital signature. He took Rs 130,000 from the parents for the ‘so-called’ favor. The parents of the student assumed they would receive the admission. However, when they didn’t get any update, they approached the BJP leader’s office and enquired about it.

The PA of Mr. Shelar denied giving any letter for admission and asked the parents to send a copy. “After verifying the documents, he realised that the letterhead was fake and the signature was forged,” said Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Devare, adding thattheman will soon be arrested for forgery