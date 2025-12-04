National Award For Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities 2025: Mumbai’s Audiologist Devangi Dalal Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu | VIDEO

President Droupadi Murmu honours Mumbai audiologist Devangi Dalal with National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2025 | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 04: City-based audiologist and speech-language pathologist, Devangi Dalal, has been honoured with the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2025 by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Dalal received the award under the category “Outstanding Individual Working for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.”

Award Presented In New Delhi On December 3

The award was presented at a ceremony held in New Delhi on December 3, which is observed as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

33 Years Of Work In Hearing-Disability Support

The 'Sarvashresth Vyakti' awards recognised individuals and organisations who have made exceptional contributions towards empowering persons with disabilities. Dalal has spent more than 33 years transforming the lives of hearing-impaired children through early intervention, inclusive education, therapy, parent training and community awareness.

Founder Of Hearing Hearts & Co-Founder Of Josh Foundation

Dalal founded 'Hearing Hearts' and co-founded Josh Foundation, supporting more than 2,000 children with high-quality advanced digital hearing aids, guiding their families and helping these children integrate confidently into mainstream schools.

Her work over the years has focused on early identification and timely hearing intervention; making advanced digital hearing aids accessible to underprivileged children; providing therapy, counselling and rehabilitation support to families; school-level inclusion and academic mainstreaming; and public awareness and advocacy on hearing health.

She is regarded as one of India’s leading voices for hearing-impaired children, combining professional expertise with compassion and community engagement.

Dalal Calls It A ‘Deeply Humbling Moment’

Reacting to the honour, Dalal said: “Being honoured by the honourable President of India is a deeply humbling moment. This award is a recognition of every child who has inspired me, every parent who has trusted me, and every professional who works tirelessly for early intervention. My commitment to empowering hearing-impaired children remains stronger than ever.”

She believes that the “world will aspire to the beauty of kindness if we make specially-abled children equally inclusive in our society.”

President Murmu Stresses Inclusion And Dignity

Speaking at the award ceremony, Murmu reminded the country that inclusion, dignity and equal opportunity are the true measures of national progress.

She emphasised that the day carries immense significance as it “reminds us of our collective responsibility to build a society that is just, inclusive and enabling for every citizen, especially our Divyangjan.”

A total of 32 people were honoured with the awards for their compassion, responsibility and action. Murmu described the awardees as “shining examples of India’s commitment to dignity, equality and inclusion.”

Recalling the transformative impact of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, Murmu underscored India’s shift to a rights-based framework that guarantees accessibility, reasonable accommodation, legal safeguards and enhanced representation in education and public service.

She specifically praised the Divyang children who, despite their disabilities, excelled in their abilities. “Many initiatives are being undertaken for Divyangjan at the President’s House, and a Purple Fest was also organised there,” said Murmu.

