Mumbai: Chaityabhoomi all set to host Ambedkar followers on his 66th death anniversary

Mumbai: Chaityabhoomi is ready to host Dr BR Ambedkar’s followers who are in Mumbai to mark his 66th death anniversary.

Observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Dec 6), the day draws thousands of people from across the state at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Facilities for visitors

The BMC has also provided various facilities at Rajgruha, the residence of Dr Ambedkar at Dadar Hindu Colony. Tents have been set up at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College in Wadala, at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and six municipal schools. Besides, there are VIP rooms, a control room, primary health facilities, ambulances, drinking water, toilets, benches and lighting facilities along with charging points.

The civic body has also erected screens where followers can view the events at Dr Ambedkar memorial at Chaityabhoomi.

BMC Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to all visitors to follow the civic body’s and police instructions for smooth functioning of the event. Those offering food to followers should inform the G-North ward office so that crowding can be avoided with required arrangements.

Meanwhile, Additional Municipal Commissioner Asheesh Sharma on Monday inaugurated a book containing information about important events of Dr Ambedkar’s life and facilities provided by the BMC to mark his death anniversary. The book has been handed out free of cost to followers. It has also been uploaded on the corporation’s website.

Facilities at a glance

1 lakh sqft mandap for temporary accommodation

Security boats at Dadar Chowpatty

Live coverage on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Book stalls

Control rooms at Dadar railway station, Chaitybhoomi, Shivaji Park, SwamiNarayan Temple

Control room and medical rooms at Rajgruha

Shelters for monks at Scout Guide Hall