Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Remembering Babasaheb Ambedkar and his contributions on his death anniversary, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022
Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar) is popularly known by his people as Babasaheb Ambedkar. On December 6, 1956, he passed away while being asleep in his house at Delhi.
He, a fighter in the cause of Annihilation of Caste was born in a low-caste Mahar family on 14th April, 1891. However his contributions towards the society made him create history.
Babasaheb Ambedkar's sad demise was marked three days after he completed the final manuscript of the popular write-up "The Buddha and His Dhamma."
He is respected and remembered by people for his noteworthy contributions towards dalits, untouchables and justice seekers. His death anniversary is commemorated as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.
On December 6, worshippers of BR Ambedkar pay tribute to him by taking darshan at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, Mumbai.
People from across Maharashtra and other states of India gather in huge numbers to pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar. They usually dress in white and blue shades, and chant "Jai Bhim" slogan during their visit to Chaityabhoomi.
The law expert, author, and social reformer is often quoted for his thoughts, "Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man."
Of the many writings penned by him, he is often remembered for drafting the Constitution of India. To the unversed, Dr. Ambedkar was appointed as India's first Law Minister post independence, and he is known as the chief architect of the Constitution of India.