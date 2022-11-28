Madhya Pradesh: Universities meant to inculcate spirit of unity, development in youth; Guv at fourth convocation of Ambedkar University, Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Universities have always been centres of knowledge. They are not meant to just provide degrees but to transform the youth into leaders who work for unity, integrity, nation building and development of the country. To do this, educational institutions must give the right guidance to the youth. The university should work towards promoting high-quality research and teaching.

These words were said by His Excellency the Governor of Madhya Pradesh and Chancellor of the University Mangubhai Patel while addressing the fourth convocation of Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences. He said that it is my expectation that the university should actively contribute in achieving the goals of sustainable development by connecting with society, community development and developing more and stronger leadership among the youth.

Quoting the pledge taken by the graduates, he spoke of abstaining from drug abuse and corruption. We need to inculcate the spirit of social harmony in life, he said. Speaking as the chief guest, higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the youth should come forward and start restoring the glorious past of India. Dr. Prakash C. Bartoonia, Chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow, said in the convocation address that Dr Ambedkar had changed Indian society and given many original ideas about Indian society. Speaking as a special guest, culture, tourism and spirituality minister Usha Thakur said that the university is an institution of national interest. In the convocation ceremony, the Chancellor awarded PhD and M.Phil degrees to 48 research scholars.

Along with this, permission was granted by the Chancellor to award degrees to the graduates who passed in the session 2021-22. Dansingh Smriti Vice Chancellor Medal was awarded to Sharda Vishwakarma, a graduate student. A convocation souvenir' was launched during the function. The programme was conducted and the vote of thanks was done by the Registrar, Dr Ajay Verma. On the arrival of the guests at the University, Army Band, NSS and NCC Cadets gave a guard of honour. Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof D K Sharma, Registrar Dr Ajay Verma, welcomed with a bouquet.