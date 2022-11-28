Madhya Pradesh: CM Cup U-18 wrestling competition held in Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A block-level wrestling competition of the Chief Minister's Cup was organised at Shree Academy in village Kodaria, under the direction of block coordinator Leena Shriwas under the auspices of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Wrestlers under 18 years of age of Mhow development block participated n the boys and girls category.

The winning wrestlers were honoured with medals. Chief guests in the programme were Manoj Patidar, Gawli Palasia Sarpanch Ravi Patidar, Sarpanch of Kodaria, Satish Davar.

The event was hosted by Rajesh Patidar. In the boys category, 42 kg Rajat Kaushal, 46 kg Shaurya Vardhan Dwivedi, 54 kg Dhruv Jediye, 58 kg Kunal, 65 kg Ayan Khan, 69 kg Chetan Kadam, 76 kg Krishna Verma came first. In the girls category, 38 kg Deeksha Sanyas, 40 kg Priyanshi Kaushal, 43 kg Lakshmi Jaria, 46 kg Anushka Solanki, 49 kg Anisha Nayak, 60 kg Mahi Kaushal, Kashish Verma stood first.