Indore: Now, changing forms of Covid 19 can be examined right here in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mutating variants of coronavirus, which had played havoc during its second wave in the country last year, can now be investigated in the city as the much-awaited genome sequencing machine has reached Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

“This state-of-the-art machine has been received from the World Health Organization. MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit played a key role in ensuring that the college got this machine,” said MP Shankar Lalwani. The cost of this machine is Rs 60 lakh. He stated that testing of the changing forms of coronavirus (such as Alpha, delta, Omicron and so forth) will now be possible at MGM Medical College.

Around the world, coronavirus has been continuously changing its structure and taking the form of different types of variants from time to time. This creates obstacle to its complete eradication.

“The changing nature of the virus is one of the main reasons behind the successive waves of the Covid-19 disease. If it can be detected in time, not only can measures be taken to prevent it, but the world community can also be warned in time about the dangers it poses. The genome sequencing machine will help us understand the changing forms of coronavirus,” Dixit said.

Lalwani said that, earlier, samples were required to be sent out for the test and there was a delay in getting the reports, but now, with the arrival of this machine, the tests will be done in time and many lives will be saved.

