Indore: Free grooming session with haircuts was organised at Mentally Challenged School

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Making the day special for specially-abled children, a free grooming session with haircuts was organised at Mentally Challenged School, Indore, by a group of volunteers from different walks of life on Friday.

The session was led by educationist Seema Soni, wherein she guided the parents on taking care of children’s hair and other basic hygiene for specially-abled children.



Soni, while talking about hair care and advised parents to never wash hair with soap. "Soaps result in dryness and hairfall, which can further cause various scalp issues, so it is better never to use soaps and use gentle shampoos," she said.

Soni further discussed problems faced by children and gave personalised suggestions. "Winters are harsh in Indore with cold waves, so taking special care of skin and hair is necessary," she said.

Jatin, Anita, Sneha, Preeti, Geeta were among the volunteers who gave the kids a haircut and helped parents understand the need for grooming.

Over 50 children were provided cool and comfortable haircuts to bring a smile to their face.

