WATCH: Videos of 'unruly bikers' riding on Mumbai footpath go viral; activist says no response from traffic police | Twitter video grab

Mumbai: Apart from facing issues from illegal hawkers on footpath, there is one more menace Mumbaikars complain about and that is the hassle to pedestrians because of the unruly two-wheeler riders on the footpaths. One such video has been shot in Byculla.

In the video, the two-wheeler riders can be seen arguing with the pedestrian when asked to get their vehicles down from the footpath.

The number of two-wheelers has touched 25 lakh in the city as per the data from the transport department.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some give excuses some shout abuses

In the above video, one rider refuses to get his vehicle down the footpath saying that his vehicle will get damaged if he puts it in reverse, another one is seen using foul language and abusing the man shooting the video, saying that he will run him down if he loses it, another one says he has to reach the hospital and he is in a hurry which is why he used the footpath.

The activist by the user name @ReverandSpeaks claims to have tagged every authority responsible for taking action against these unruly two-wheeler riders only to go unheard.

Any comment from authorities is yet to be made on these viral videos from the streets of Mumbai. Most of these incidents go unnoticed or ignored because of the hustle of the busy Mumbai streets.