Mumbai News: Bawankule Slams CIDCO Over NAINA Project Mismanagement, Meeting with CM Next Week

Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X/@cbawankule

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has expressed strong displeasure over the alleged mismanagement and flawed planning in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project at Panvel. He announced that a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be held next week to resolve the long-pending issues.

Minister Pulls Up CIDCO

During a review meeting at his office, Bawankule issued stern instructions to CIDCO officials, who are responsible for implementing the project. He directed that villages (gaothans) excluded from NAINA’s town planning scheme must be immediately regularized, and all legal constructions should be registered without delay.

MLA Vikrant Patil and several local representatives attended the meeting, along with district officials and CIDCO authorities. Patil alleged that although CIDCO acquired land for the project, no substantial development has taken place, leaving many works incomplete.

“Instead of bringing growth, CIDCO has only blocked land under the name of development, causing huge losses to lakhs of citizens,” he said.

Directives Issued

Bawankule echoed these concerns and ordered that:

Gaothans under gram panchayats must be excluded from the NAINA project immediately.

Registration of excluded areas should begin right away using GPS-based mapping.

Constructions in the B-Zone must be verified by NAINA, with a detailed report submitted within 15 days, after which building permissions and registrations can commence.

He further warned that if any incorrect reports were submitted, NAINA authorities would be held accountable.

Meeting with Chief Minister

District officials informed the minister that since 2013, around 113 permissions had been granted, yet CIDCO continues to hold land without significant progress. Expressing dissatisfaction over such practices, Bawankule said the matter requires urgent intervention.

“To arrive at a final solution, a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be held next week, where all issues of the NAINA project will be thoroughly discussed and necessary decisions will be taken,” he assured.

The proposed meeting with the Chief Minister is expected to pave the way for a clear roadmap to resolve land use, registration, and development bottlenecks in the much-delayed NAINA project.