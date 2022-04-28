COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.43 crore
Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway girder collapses; second accident in three days
'BMC razed concrete shop, handed over tin structure,' says King Circle-based shop owner
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement