Amravati MP Navneet Rana's daughter recites Hanuman Chalisa; prays for parents' release

Aarohi Rana, the 8-year-old daughter of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, recited Hanuman Chalisa at her residence in Amravati yesterday, April 27, for the release of her parents from jail "I pray to God that my parents are released soon," she said.

"I pray to God that my parents are released soon," she said pic.twitter.com/Fu3rMCwpO9 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:38 AM IST