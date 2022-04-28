Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway girder collapses; second accident in three days

Another accident has taken place on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway ahead of its inauguration.

As per reports from ABP Majha, some girders of the flyover under construction passing through Buldhana district and connecting two hilly areas near Pimpalkhuta village in Package 1 of the expressway, collapsed.

The development comes as the partial inauguration of the 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazaar, Washim was delayed.

This is the second such incident of bridge collapse on the under-construction Expressway in the last three days.

Earlier on Monday, one worker was killed and 2 others were injured after the arch of the Expressway's elevated wildlife route collapsed.

As per reports, the arch of the 16th elevated wildlife route from Nagpur collapsed at 3 pm.

