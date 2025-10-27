'Last Days Were Near': 30-Yr-Old Mumbai Man Dies By Suicide Under Slow Local At Jogeshwari Station; Probe Underway

Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Under Slow Local At Jogeshwari Station; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Bhavesh Shinde, 30, allegedly died by suicide under a slow local train at Jogeshwari railway station on Saturday morning. The Andheri railway police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the reason behind the alleged suicide.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the Andheri railway police, the deceased, Bhavesh Shinde, resided in Mograpada, Jogeshwari East, and worked at a medical shop in Jogeshwari East. He left his residence around 7.30 am, telling his family that he was going to work. Around 10 am, he was allegedly lying on the railway tracks, and a local train ran over him, resulting in his death. His body was found in a dismembered condition. The preliminary investigation revealed that Bhavesh had died by suicide by lying down on the railway tracks.

Depression Led To Suicide?

Andheri Railway Police Senior Inspector Nitin Londhe said that the statements of the deceased’s family members have been recorded. The exact reason for the suicide is not yet clear, but the investigation is being conducted from all possible angles. His mobile phone has been seized from the scene and is being examined. The police are also recording the statements of the owner of the medical store, along with those of his family and friends.

The exact cause of Bhavesh’s death will be confirmed after the autopsy report is received. The police are investigating whether he took this step due to momentary depression or some other reason.

'Last Days Were Near'

Meanwhile, a day before his death, Bhavesh had made some strange remarks to his family and colleagues. He reportedly told his family that his last days were near and that all his relatives should meet him. He also told the owner of the medical shop where he worked that October 24 would be his last working day and that he would not come in the next day. However, those close to him suspected that he made these statements while under the influence of alcohol.

“Bhavesh used to consume alcohol occasionally. We are also checking whether he made such statements under the influence of alcohol,” said an officer.

