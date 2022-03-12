Mumbai: COVID-19 doubling rate crosses 10,000 mark

After two years of the first Covid case reported in Mumbai, the doubling rate crossed the 10,000- mark on Friday.



According to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the doubling days have doubled in the last 11 days from 5,279 days on March 1 to 10,762 on March 11. Civic and health officials attributed this to consolidated efforts taken by all the government agencies during all three waves.