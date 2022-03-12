e-Paper Get App

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - COVID-19 doubling rate crosses 10,000 mark

FPJ Web Desk
12 March 2022 11:10 AM IST

Mumbai: Strawberries to be available for more two months

12 March 2022 11:10 AM IST

Pune: To get President's medal, cop, clerks forge documents; arrested

12 March 2022 11:10 AM IST

Maharashtra Budget: African Safari coming up in Nagpur

12 March 2022 11:10 AM IST

Mumbai: MMR continues to dominate the real estate industry

As the real estate sector continues to display momentous growth, the MMR region especially has seen a surge of 12 per cent from CY2018 to CY2021 for average value of flats sold. While housing sales showed a remarkable jump from CY18 to CY21, the luxury housing segment dominated sales as it encompassed almost 40 per cent of the sales in CY21.

12 March 2022 11:10 AM IST

Mumbai: COVID-19 doubling rate crosses 10,000 mark

After two years of the first Covid case reported in Mumbai, the doubling rate crossed the 10,000- mark on Friday.


According to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the doubling days have doubled in the last 11 days from 5,279 days on March 1 to 10,762 on March 11. Civic and health officials attributed this to consolidated efforts taken by all the government agencies during all three waves.

12 March 2022 09:24 AM IST

BMC attachment notice to Mumbai Metro One for not paying property taxes worth Rs 300 crore

12 March 2022 09:24 AM IST

Maharashtra local body polls likely to be deferred

