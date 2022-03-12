Mumbai: Strawberries to be available for more two months
Mumbai: MMR continues to dominate the real estate industry
As the real estate sector continues to display momentous growth, the MMR region especially has seen a surge of 12 per cent from CY2018 to CY2021 for average value of flats sold. While housing sales showed a remarkable jump from CY18 to CY21, the luxury housing segment dominated sales as it encompassed almost 40 per cent of the sales in CY21.
After two years of the first Covid case reported in Mumbai, the doubling rate crossed the 10,000- mark on Friday.
According to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the doubling days have doubled in the last 11 days from 5,279 days on March 1 to 10,762 on March 11. Civic and health officials attributed this to consolidated efforts taken by all the government agencies during all three waves.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
