Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi receives good response for Elephanta on weekends

While there is a lukewarm response to the newly launched water-taxi service from Belapur jetty, many of them are opting for the service for travelling to Elephanta, a tourist place.

As per the operator, the service is getting a good response on weekends for Elephanta.

The Belapur jetty is located at sector 15 near Palm Beach Road. At present, there are limited services available but one can save time and money by opting water taxi.

For now, services are available from Belapur to Bhaucha Dhakka, JNPT and Elephanta. The journey to JNPT from Belapur will take 20 minutes and the one fare is Rs 825 and Rs 1320 for two ways.

Similarly, it takes 20 minutes to reach Elephanta by speed boat and the two-way fare is Rs 825. There are no services on Monday for Elephanta as the tourist spot is closed on Monday.

At Belapur Jetty, the high-speed taxi service is also available on call. At least three hours prior, a high-speed taxi can be booked for 12 seats or 20 seats. The fare for one person for Elephanta for one way is Rs 660 and it is Rs 800 for JNPT. Similarly, the fare is Rs 1,210 for one way to Mumbai.

Children above 3 years will be charged full fare. However, below three years can travel on their parents' lap free of cost.

Earlier, going to Elephanta from Navi Mumbai used to be a mammoth task, so naturally, Navi Mumbai residents have welcomed the development. “It takes at least three hours to reach Elephanta from Navi Mumbai by local train or a cab. First, the journey to CSMT, then taking a bus or cab to the Gateway of India in order to catch the boat to Elephanta,” said Rashid Shaikh, a Ulwe resident.

Planned around three decades ago, the Belapur jetty has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8.37 crore under the Sagarmala programme, jointly funded (50:50) by the Central and state governments. The jetty has parking space for 75 cars and 85 two-wheelers.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:17 AM IST