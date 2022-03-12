Pune: To get President's medal, cop, clerks forge documents; arrested

A 48-year-old policeman from Pune was arrested for allegedly forging his service book records to receive the prestigious President's Police Medal, an official said on Friday.

Four people, including clerks in the office of the Zone V DCP, have been arrested for helping the accused, the Wanwadi police station official said.

"Police havaldar Ganesh Jagtap, attached to the Special Branch, and four others have been charged relevant IPC sections. Two increments of Jagtap were withheld in 2018 for dereliction in the duty," he said.

"However, in order to receive the President's Police Medal, Jagtap, in connivance with the clerks, destroyed the original service book records having mention of the punishment and replaced them with a forged document. He has been remanded in police custody till March 17," the official informed.

