Mumbai: COVID-19 doubling rate crosses 10,000 mark

After two years of the first Covid case reported in Mumbai, the doubling rate crossed the 10,000- mark on Friday.

According to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the doubling days have doubled in the last 11 days from 5,279 days on March 1 to 10,762 on March 11. Civic and health officials attributed this to consolidated efforts taken by all the government agencies during all three waves.

The doubling rate is referred to as the time taken for the total number of cases to double. The rate depends on the reproduction number (R0) and the serial interval of a disease. R0 is a measure of the contagiousness of the disease and indicates number of people a single patient could infect when they come into contact.

Experts, handling Covid patients at civic-run hospitals said they have come a long way in tackling the pandemic and results have been fruitful and all collective efforts have helped them to build up new strategies in handling and bringing the numbers down. “We are now relieved that cases have come down and the doubling rate has increased and crossed the 10,000- mark for the first time,” said a senior doctor.

ALSO READ OBC reservation: Maharashtra local body polls likely to be deferred

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:40 AM IST