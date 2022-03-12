Watch: Female bouncer assaults student's parents in Pune school

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a female bouncer, who works at a private school is seen assaulting the parents of students who came to the school with complaints regarding payment of fees.

As per reports from ABP Majha, the incident took place at the Kline Memorial School (ICSE) in the Bibwewadi area.

Mangesh Gaikwad, the parent who was assaulted by the bouncer, has lodged a complaint against the school in this regard.

As per reports from Pune Mirror, the school has alleged that the authorities were unable to reduce the school fees due to COVID-19 induced financial crunch and the parents were getting unduly aggressive with their demands.

The parents have alleged that the school authorities refused to acknowledge an application they had submitted concerning a fee waiver.

After they insisted on meeting the principal, three bouncers, including two women started thrashing them with fibre batons.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:59 AM IST