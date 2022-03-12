Mumbai: Strawberries to be available for more two months

Strawberry, a seasonal fruit that is in huge demand in Mumbai could be available for a little more time this year. Traders say that juicy fruit will be available for another two months. Normally, the strawberry season ends at the end of March.

However, due to good yield and supporting weather in the last month, the traders of the APMC market are confident that strawberries will be available for at least one or two more months.

In Maharashtra alone, strawberries are cultivated on around 2,500 acres of land. Last year, the fruit was cultivated only on around 1,800 acres of land.

According to traders, not only off-season strawberries, but even the premium quality strawberries would be available for two more months. But the price will rise as the supply will not be adequate.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:47 AM IST