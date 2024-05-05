Mumbai Weather Update For May 5: IMD Predicts High Humidity Across City & Suburbs; Rains Expected In Maharashtra By May 21 | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies on Sunday morning as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD. The weather agency predicted mainly clear skies conditions later in the day for both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The day started with a minimum temperature of 26°C, projected to reach a peak of 35°C, with the mercury hovering around 29°C throughout the day in the city and suburbs. Winds from the south-southwesterly direction are anticipated at 7.4 km/h. The sunrise today was at 06:08 am, with sunset expected at 07:02 pm.

Weather Forecast For This Week

Looking ahead, Monday's minimum temperature is expected to remain at 26°C, with a slight decrease to 25°C on Tuesday. Throughout the week, temperatures are forecasted to range between 25-26°C for minimums and 32-35°C for maximums. This drop in temperature brings relief after a series of heatwaves in April. May is anticipated to be relatively cooler this year.

Humidity levels were recorded above 90% overnight in Mumbai and surrounding areas, with the possibility of rainfall in the ghat areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by the third week of May. High humidity is expected to persist until rainfall occurs.

AQI Remains In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 110, falling within the 'Moderate' category. SAFAR-India suggests AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.