India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Five killed in car-truck collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

30 January 2022 11:17 AM IST

Five killed in car-truck collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

30 January 2022 11:17 AM IST

Real 'Hindutvawadi' would've shot Jinnah, not Mahatma Gandhi: Sanjay Raut

30 January 2022 11:17 AM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.79 crore

30 January 2022 11:17 AM IST

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Aquatics Gallery in Ahmedabad, Gujarat where 5 African penguins have been inhabited.

The penguins are named after Disney characters, Simon, Pumba, Nemo, Mushu, and Sven

30 January 2022 08:44 AM IST

Watch Video: Three fire brigade personnel hurt during mock drill in Mumbai, one critical

30 January 2022 08:44 AM IST

Mumbai: SEC accepts BMC’s ward increase draft, polls likely in March

30 January 2022 08:44 AM IST

Mumbai: Bombay HC refuses custody of minor girl to parents

