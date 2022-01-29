Mumbai: SEC accepts BMC’s ward increase draft, polls likely in March

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday formally accepted the draft submitted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the increase in the number of wards from 227 to 236, setting the stage for elections to the Mumbai civic body to be held by March 2022.

The SEC has also given permission to BMC to call for inviting suggestions and objections from the citizens pertaining to the ward delimitation. In the notification, SEC has directed BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to complete the next procedure of inviting citizens’ suggestion and submit a report within one month.

In the notification, SEC has also set a timeline for the next process. Accordingly, on February 01, BMC will have to publish state election commission notification related to BMC ward boundaries in the media. From February 1 to February 14, BMC will keep open the suggestions and objections from general public on demarcated ward boundaries. Thereafter, on February 16, BMC will inform SEC about what kind of suggestions and objections they have received. The BMC has been allowed to organise hearings for the members of the public who have given suggestions and objections till February 26. By March 2, the concerned officer of the BMC has been directed to submit the suggestions to the SEC.

Election commission letter stated that as per the supreme court order of January 18, the State Government will submit its report on OBC population to the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC). After scrutiny of the report, the MSBCC will submit suggestions to the state government and the SEC. But since this process is lengthy, the SEC has decided to open a draw of caste reservation once the ward boundaries issue has been settled.

"I welcome the SEC notification that they have accepted the request of increasing wards in the upcoming BMC election. In the last year, I have also written letters to SEC pointing out that in 2017 the ward delimitation had been carried in such a way that only one party benefited from it," said Ravi Raja, Congress group leader in the BMC.

Total wards in BMC-- 236

Open—219

SC-- 15

ST--- 02

Wards reserved for Women --- 118

Open: 109

SC--08

ST--01

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:30 PM IST