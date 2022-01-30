Five killed in car-truck collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Maharashtra: Four members of a family and their car driver were killed after the vehicle jumped a road-divider and hit a container truck on the old Mumbai-Pune highway near here in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were taking a family member to Kolhapur for medical treatment when the car met with in the accident near Shilatane village around 7.30 am, police inspector, Lonavla rural, Pravin More said..

Locals and police had to make lot of efforts to pull out the bodies from the badly damaged vehicle, he said.

"The car, going towards Pune, might have been speeding when it jumped the road-divider and hit the container going towards Mumbai. All the five car occupants died on the spot," he said.

The bodies were later extricated with the help of villagers and sent to a hospital for postmortem, he said.

Four of the deceased, including an 80-year-old woman, were from Mira Road area in neighbouring Thane district. The family was going to Kolhapur for the woman's medical treatment, the official said.

The deceased car driver hailed from Kurla in Mumbai, he said.

Maharashtra | Five people killed in a collision between a car and a container truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Sheelatne village, Lonavla: Pune Rural Police officials pic.twitter.com/86rtLEXoLh — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:17 AM IST