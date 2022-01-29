Watch Video: Three fire brigade personnel hurt during mock drill in Mumbai, one critical

Three fire brigade personnel were injured during a fire brigade mock drill held at a housing society in Matunga on Saturday when a fire engine nearly crushed them. The trio were rushed to Sion hospital where one of them is believed to be in a critical condition.

The incident happened around 9 am in Shri Siddhi housing society on Bhau Daji Road in Matunga East where fire brigade had organised a mock drill intended as a live demonstration for the housing society residents as well as a training for their own personnel. The fire officers demonstrated and explained how fire equipments installed in the building should be handled in case of a fire mishap in the society.

Three fire engines participated in the mock drill. During the demonstration, one of the fire engines moved from its position and crushed three fire brigade personnel standing unaware in its path, injuring them.

Chief Fire Officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade, Hemant Parab told The FPJ,"The driver operator of one of the fire vehicles while operating the water supply increased the pressure on the water hose, leading to the vehicle slowly moving ahead. Three driver operators of other vehicles were standing in its path, and suddenly the vehicle dashed them from behind."

The fire personnel injured were identified as driver operator Sadashiv Karve (53), Chanchal Pagare and Nivrutti Ingavale. All three were admitted to Sion hospital.

"Sadashiv Karve is critical. When he was brought to the hospital, his one leg was severely injured and there was heavy blood loss. We also could not detect his heart beats, but we revived him later. He has been kept on ventilator," said Dr Mohan Joshi, the dean of Sion Hospital. The other two suffered internal injuries.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 08:31 PM IST