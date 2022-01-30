Watch: Real 'Hindutvawadi' would've shot Jinnah, not Mahatma Gandhi, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the formation of Pakistan was Muhammad Ali Jinnah's demand and a real 'Hindutvawadi' would've shot him instead of Gandhi.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

#WATCH Formation of Pakistan was Jinnah's demand. If there was a real 'Hindutvawadi', then he/she would've shot Jinnah, not Gandhi. Such an act would've been an act of patriotism. The world even today mourns Gandhi Ji's death: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/f0uJUvUjRB — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

