India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

Watch: Real 'Hindutvawadi' would've shot Jinnah, not Mahatma Gandhi, says Sanjay Raut

FPJ Web Desk
Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the formation of Pakistan was Muhammad Ali Jinnah's demand and a real 'Hindutvawadi' would've shot him instead of Gandhi.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
