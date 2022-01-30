Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, other political leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other political leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary.

In series of tweets, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "My respectful tributes to 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary today. An apostle of peace and non-violence, Gandhi Ji played a colossal role in India's freedom struggle and in shaping the destiny of India."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Gandhi Ji was a visionary leader, social emancipator, messiah for farmers, crusader of the downtrodden and the voice of rural India. He was an epitome of kindness, compassion and selfless service. His glorious life, noble ideas and selflessness continue to inspire humanity," he added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"As we remember Bapu, let us resolve to build an India that is united, harmonious, self-reliant, clean and healthy. Let us come together to free our country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination," Venkaiah Naidu said.

While paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, PM Modi said that it is a collective endeavour to further popularise the noble ideals of the father of the nation.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," tweeted PM Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day and said that 'Bapu' instilled the spirit of Swadeshi, Swabhasha and Swaraj in the heart of every Indian.

"Mahatma Gandhi instilled the spirit of Swadeshi, Swabhasha and Swaraj in the heart of every Indian. His thoughts and ideals will always inspire every Indian to serve the nation. Today, on the death anniversary of revered Bapu, I pay tribute to him," Shah tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the 74th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajnath Singh said: "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on his ‘punyatithi’. On Martyrs’ Day, I pay my heartfelt tributes to all freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the father of the nation is still alive at every place where truth prevails. He said that wherever truth is, the father of the nation is still there.

"A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. But, where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there!" the Wayanad MP tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: "Mahatma Gandhi was murdered by the very forces that still slaughter people in the name of religion. They are the biggest threat to our country today. Gandhiji's memory is more relevant now than ever before. This Martyrs' Day, let's pledge to fight communalism, promote fraternity."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house. According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence will be observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:29 AM IST