India reports 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurls tricolour at Shivaji Park

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

26 January 2022 10:52 AM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.68 crore

26 January 2022 10:52 AM IST

COVID-19: Thane district sees 1,563 cases, 11 fatalities

26 January 2022 10:52 AM IST

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurls tricolour at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

26 January 2022 10:52 AM IST

CM Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the national flag at his official residence Varsha

26 January 2022 10:52 AM IST

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar hoists National Flag at BMC headquarters

26 January 2022 08:21 AM IST

Samyukta Maharashtra Kala Dalan lit up

The Samyukta Maharashtra Kala Dalan, conceived by Chief Minister Uddhavji Thackeray, is a museum of information about the agitators and martyrs who made invaluable contributions to the struggle for a united Maharashtra.

On 26th January, 2022, the electrical lighting of the front wall of this hall has been done by G / North department.

