COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.68 crore
COVID-19: Thane district sees 1,563 cases, 11 fatalities
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurls tricolour at Shivaji Park in Mumbai
#Watch: #Governor of #Maharashtra #BhagatSinghKoshyari unfurls the #NationalFlag at #ShivajiPark on #RepublicDay.— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 26, 2022
🎥@EmmanualYogini#Mumbai #News #RepublicDayCoverage #RepublicDayIndia #JaiHind #India #73rdRepublicDay #73rd #RepublicDayParade @BSKoshyari pic.twitter.com/ogsRNxo9n8
CM Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the national flag at his official residence Varsha
वर्षा निवासस्थानी मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे यांच्या हस्ते ध्वजारोहण— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 26, 2022
Flag hoisting by CM.@OfficeofUT
at his official residence Varsha
.@fpjindia
.@MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/06fEmBHjmB
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar hoists National Flag at BMC headquarters
#Watch: #Mayor of #Mumbai #KishoriPednekar hoists #NationalFlag at #BMC headquarter— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 26, 2022
🎥Bhushan Koyande@mybmc @mayor_mumbai #Mumbai #News#RepublicDay2022 #RepublicDayIndia #JaiHind #India #73rdRepublicDay #73rd #RepublicDayParade pic.twitter.com/N8OVyt34Gw
Samyukta Maharashtra Kala Dalan lit up
The Samyukta Maharashtra Kala Dalan, conceived by Chief Minister Uddhavji Thackeray, is a museum of information about the agitators and martyrs who made invaluable contributions to the struggle for a united Maharashtra.
On 26th January, 2022, the electrical lighting of the front wall of this hall has been done by G / North department.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)