Samyukta Maharashtra Kala Dalan lit up

The Samyukta Maharashtra Kala Dalan, conceived by Chief Minister Uddhavji Thackeray, is a museum of information about the agitators and martyrs who made invaluable contributions to the struggle for a united Maharashtra.

On 26th January, 2022, the electrical lighting of the front wall of this hall has been done by G / North department.