COVID-19: Thane district sees 1,563 cases, 11 fatalities

With the addition of 1,563 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 6,96,141, an official said on Wednesday.



These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.



With 11 patients succumbing to the infection, the COVID-19 death toll in the Thane district has gone up to 11,736. The mortality rate is 1.68 per cent, he added.



In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,60,776 while the overall death toll is 3,364, a district official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new coronavirus infections including 13 Omicron cases and 86 pandemic-related fatalities, the health department said.



The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 75,69,425, and death toll reached 1,42,237.



On Monday, the state had reported 28,286 new cases and 36 fatalities.



"Today, 13 patients with Omicron infection have been reported. All these cases have been reported by the B J Medical College (lab)," the health department said in the release.



Of the new Omicron infections, 12 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation area and one from the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township.



The tally of those infected with the new variant rose to 2,858. As many as 1,534 omicron patients have already recovered.



The state has 3,02,923 active coronavirus cases. Mumbai city reported 1,815 cases and 10 deaths. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle reported 12,369 new coronavirus cases, followed by Nashik (5,956 cases), Nagpur (5,673), Mumbai (4,767), Latur (1,459), Kolhapur (1,419) and Akola (1,008).



The Mumbai circle recorded 39 deaths during the day, Pune 28, Nashik six, Kolhapur three, Latur five, Akola and Nagpur two deaths each and Aurangabad one.



As many as 30,500 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recovered patients to 71,20,436. The recovery rate in the state is 94.07 per cent.



Currently 16,20,371 people are in home quarantine and 3,358 are in institutional quarantine.



With 1,72,498 new coronavirus tests, the tally of samples tested rose to 7,36,84,359.



Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 33,914, Total cases: 75,69,425, Deaths: 86, Total fatalities: 1,42,237; Total recoveries: 71,20,436, Active cases 3,02,923, New tests: 1,72,498.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:34 AM IST