India reports 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 06:38 PM IST

Mumbai: At least 5 persons feared trapped after 5-storey building collapses in Bandra

FPJ Web Desk
At least 5 persons feared trapped after 5-storey building collapses in Bandra | Video Screengrabs

At least five persons are feared trapped after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

Five fire engines, one rescue van and six ambulances have been rushed to the site, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Update Information (as provided by MFB)

➡ Date & time of incident reported : 26.01.2022@ 1555hrs

➡ Time of update reported: @ 1632hrs

➡ Incident reported by: MFB

➡ Incident : House Collapse Level- L2

➡ Address: A K Marg, Behram Nagar, Near Raza Masjid, Bandra (E)

➡ Details: G+4 Structure Collapsed

➡ Update detail: MFB declared Level-2 @ 1631 hrs, Fire Engine-5, Rescue van -1, 108 Ambulance 6 are on site.

➡ Agencies: Mobilized: Police, Ward Staff & 108 Ambulance

➡Injuries: 5 to 6 people likely to be trapped.

Watch Video:

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:54 PM IST
