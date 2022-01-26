COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.68 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 25, has vaccinated 3,80,464 in 10,254 sessions

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 26, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,68,77,999 people.

As per the state government data, 4,80,11,511 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,27,07,265 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,05,419 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,00,63,664 received their second dose. 3,29,041 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 30,23,699 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,762 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,79,322 of them have got their second dose. 20,7,134 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,778 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,77,536 got their second dose. 1,79,961 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new coronavirus infections including 13 Omicron cases and 86 pandemic-related fatalities, the health department said.



The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 75,69,425, and death toll reached 1,42,237.



On Monday, the state had reported 28,286 new cases and 36 fatalities.



"Today, 13 patients with Omicron infection have been reported. All these cases have been reported by the B J Medical College (lab)," the health department said in the release.



Of the new Omicron infections, 12 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation area and one from the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township.



The tally of those infected with the new variant rose to 2,858. As many as 1,534 omicron patients have already recovered.



The state has 3,02,923 active coronavirus cases. Mumbai city reported 1,815 cases and 10 deaths. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle reported 12,369 new coronavirus cases, followed by Nashik (5,956 cases), Nagpur (5,673), Mumbai (4,767), Latur (1,459), Kolhapur (1,419) and Akola (1,008).



The Mumbai circle recorded 39 deaths during the day, Pune 28, Nashik six, Kolhapur three, Latur five, Akola and Nagpur two deaths each and Aurangabad one.



As many as 30,500 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recovered patients to 71,20,436. The recovery rate in the state is 94.07 per cent.



Currently 16,20,371 people are in home quarantine and 3,358 are in institutional quarantine.



With 1,72,498 new coronavirus tests, the tally of samples tested rose to 7,36,84,359.



Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 33,914, Total cases: 75,69,425, Deaths: 86, Total fatalities: 1,42,237; Total recoveries: 71,20,436, Active cases 3,02,923, New tests: 1,72,498.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:45 AM IST