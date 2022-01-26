Republic Day 2022: Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari unfurls tricolour at Mumbai's Shivaji Park; watch video

On the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Republic of India, the national flag was unfurled by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present on the occasion.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurls the national flag at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. CM Uddhav Thackeray also present.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/PcjbeOg2Ky — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Earlier in the day, the tricolour was unfurled by the Chief Minister at his official residence - Varsha Niwas.

Chief Minister's wife Rashmi Thackeray, State Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge were also present on the occasion. The police team present on the occasion saluted the national flag along with the national salute.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also hoisted the national flag at the BMC headquarters.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), P. Velarasu, among other dignataries were present on the occasion

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tableau, on the theme 'Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra' will be showcased at the 2022 Republic Day parade in New Delhi today. Like every year in the national capital Delhi, this year too, a glimpse of the country's strength and culture will be seen on the Rajpath.



The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.



To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. This year, the celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:13 AM IST