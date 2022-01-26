Watch: Rohit Shetty curates an informative video for Mumbai Police’s special division- ‘Nirbhaya Squad’

Rohit Shetty is known to be an ardent supporter for Mumbai Police. This time the director has taken up a great initiative of creating a special video for a new division started by the Mumbai Police.

The video was launched today by Mumbai Police announcing the Nirbhaya Squad, a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City. ‘’103” is a dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crisis or be used to report any women related crimes.

Sharing the video, Rohit wrote on Instagram, “Requesting the women of Mumbai to add “103” to their speed dial. Proud to be associated with Mumbai Police.”

Shetty's recent directorial was 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

It was his ambitious addition to the cop universe. The film had suffered multiple setbacks in the months prior to its release owing to the theatre shutdown and civil restrictions. But it managed to rake in impressive numbers, restoring people's belief in the medium of cinemas.

Ranveer Singh, who has an extended cameo in the film along with Ajay Devgn.

On the work front, Rohit will reunite with Ranveer Singh to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen.

Titled 'Cirkus', their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy Of Errors', with Ranveer essaying a double role.

The play has already been adapted in Bollywood by Gulzar as 'Angoor' (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, and the Bimal Roy-produced 'Do Dooni Chaar' (1968), starring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen.

Besides Ranveer in the lead, Shetty's film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 03:16 PM IST