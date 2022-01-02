e-Paper Get App

India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally rises to 1,525
Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - 'Bulli Bai' creator blocked, tweets IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

02 January 2022 09:50 AM IST

'Bulli Bai' creator blocked, tweets IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

02 January 2022 09:50 AM IST

COVID-19: Five visitors to Koregaon Bhima memorial test positive in rapid antigen tests

02 January 2022 09:09 AM IST

Sulli Deals 2.0: Photos of Muslim women uploaded on 'Bulli Bai' app, says Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

02 January 2022 09:09 AM IST

BJP leaders in Maharashtra being targeted with fake cases out of vindictiveness: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

