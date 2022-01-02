BJP leaders in Maharashtra being targeted with fake cases out of vindictiveness: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Fake cases were being foisted on BJP leaders in Maharashtra out of vindictiveness but there was no one to talk to in the MVA government as the chief minister was "unwell" and the state home minister was "missing", claimed Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday.

The CM had undergone cervical spine surgery on November 12 and was discharged from hospital on December 2, and he had also missed the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly between December 22 and 28.

Speaking to reporters here, Danve said, "Offences are being registered against BJP leaders out of vindictiveness, but we have faith in the courts.

However, if we want to talk on this issue with the state government, we do not know who to approach." "The chief minister is unwell, the home minister is missing and senior police officials are missing," he claimed

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 08:36 AM IST