Maharashtra govt will buy or rent only EVs from January 1, instead of April 1, says Aaditya Thackeray

In a bid to push the e-mobility proposed in the state Electric Vehicle Policy, the Maharashtra Government will purchase or rent only EVs for the Government, urban local bodies and corporations from January 1 instead of April 1, 2022.

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Development Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, " Keeping our commitment to clean mobility and encouraging citizens, the Govt of Maharashtra has decided to implement the decision of Purchasing or Renting only Electric Vehicles for Govt/ Urban Local Bodies/ Corporations from 1st January 2022 instead of 1st April 2022."

He further added, "I’m grateful to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, DCM Ajit Pawar and RM Balasaheb Thorat for their support to @MahaEnvCC ’s climate action policies and ensuring that the government mechanisms go green too, to encourage citizens to walk alongside in climate action."

Aaditya last week said that encouraged by the response to the EV Policy 2021, Maharashtra Government has decided to extend the “early bird discount” on Electric Vehicles till March 31, 2022.

"Maharashtra is leading the way in Electric Mobility with our EV policy! We are looking at a huge shift towards EVs, and we are committed to supporting alternate clean fuel mobility," said Aaditya

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 02:50 PM IST