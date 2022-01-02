COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.40 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 1, has vaccinated 3,41,922 in 8,579 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 2, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,40,39,921 people.

As per the state government data, 4,57,64,827 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,82,11,453 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,575 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,71,210 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,461 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,60,797 got their second dose

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 1 in Maharashtra

341922 in 8579 sessions

Cumulative 134039921

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/QAjvTO16gk — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 2, 2022

Maharashtra reported 9,170 new coronavirus cases, 1,103 more than the day before, and seven deaths on Saturday, the health department said.

The state, which witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021, also recorded six new Omicron variant infections.

On Friday, the state had reported 8,067 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. On Thursday, the new cases were 5,368 and 22 deaths.

The COVID-19 case tally of Maharashtra rose to 66,87,991 on Saturday, an official said.

The death toll of the pandemic has increased to 1,41,533, he said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 11:04 AM IST