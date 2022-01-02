Mumbai: CHALO smart cards available for digital purchase of BEST bus tickets, see pics

Mumbai: Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray launched the Chalo mobile application and Chalo smart cards to facilitate digital and advance purchase of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus tickets. He also launched the NCMC compliant smart card of BEST as well as new fare schemes for the passengers, one that provided 10 trips at Rs 70 and another called ‘Flexifare’.

CHALO Smart Cards were made available from January 1 2022. Passengers can purchase this card to load amount on wallet or purchase pass.

Chalo mobile app will allow passengers to buy online bus tickets and have access to bus passes through an e-wallet. A contract worth Rs 85 crore has been given for the maintenance of the Chalo mobile application for six years.



According to the company, Chalo is a free app that allows passengers to live track their bus and tells them at what time the bus will reach the desired stop. Besides, travelling with a mobile bus pass is more convenient than paying cash.

Facilitating effortless and convenient bus travel, the smart card will allow BEST passengers to recharge, purchase and renew BEST bus tickets and passes, respectively, through an e-wallet. Passengers can also get details like real-time tracking of buses, how congested it is, along with expected time of arrival.

