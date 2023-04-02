Mumbai: Govt busy in politics of revenge, says Supriya Sule, asks Dy CM Fadnavis to quit

Sanjay Raut death threat: Govt busy in politics of revenge, says Supriya Sule, asks Dy CM Fadnavis to quit | PTI

Mumbai: NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule targeted Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the issue of law and order situation in the state. Sule said if Devendra Fadnavis is unable to run the home department he should resign from the post.

“The law and order situation in Maharashtra is bad and the government is busy in the politics of revenge. If you can't handle law and order, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign,” she said.

Supriya Sule condemns Raut's death threat

The MP also condemned the threat received by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. “I demand 'Z' plus security should be given to Sanjay Raut. I will speak to Amit Shah over this issue, who is the country's home minister.”

“Sanjay Raut is an MP. It is unfortunate that he received a threat. It is a total failure of the State home department. Fadnvais should introspect. If citizens of Maharashtra feel insecure, it is the failure of the government,” she added.

"The question of the home department also arises when riots are happening in Maharashtra,” said Supriya Sule

Sule further said, “If you see, a new Koyata gang is active in Pune. In the past such kinds of gangs were not there. The question of the home department also arises when riots are happening in Maharashtra.”

While replying to the comment, Fadnavis said, “I am aware that when I became home minister, many people didn't like it. Many people feel that it would be best if I resign from the post. But I will tell them that I will continue to work as home minister. CM Eknath Shinde gave me charge of home ministry. Whoever breaks the law will be punished.”

Read Also Pune: Supriya Sule reviews Katraj lake teemed with water hyacinth

“No political party should make such a comment that adds up in the riots," said Ajit Pawar

Condemning the riot, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar said, “No political party should make such a comment that adds up in the riots. Police are doing their job, we all should co-operate with them.”

Raut received a threat via text message on his personal mobile phone from Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Friday evening. “Meet me in Delhi, you will be shot with AK-14. You would meet Sidhu Moose Wala’s fate. Salman [Khan] and you will be killed,” the WhatsApp message read.

Sanjay Raut registered a complaint with the Mumbai police. One person has been detained regarding this case.

Read Also Sanjay Raut death threat: Mumbai police registers case against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi