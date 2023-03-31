Pune: Supriya Sule reviews Katraj lake teemed with water hyacinth | Twitter

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Friday visited Katraj lake teemed with a water hyacinth in Pune. She reviewed the progress of the water hyacinth removal work which is underway.

The residents from the nearby areas of the lake area are facing a lot of issues due to the increase in water hyacinth proliferation in the lake. The number of mosquitoes has increased significantly in the area, posing a threat of vector-borne diseases.

She reviewed the work and said, "Residents are getting sick due to the polluted environment and they have noted that there will be no eradication of the water hyacinth issue unless the civic body resolves the drainage issue in the area.

Sule directed the concerned contractors to remove the water hyacinth by May 1 and informed that the Municipal Commissioner will also inspect the lake soon.

Apart from this, she promised to hold a meeting of the local residents with the Municipal Commissioner soon. Former corporator Prakash Kadam, Yuvraj Beldare, Sudhir Kondhare, Pratik Kadam, local citizens along with NCP officials and activists were present during the visit.

She also visited several other development works going on in her constituency like road work between Dalvi Nagar and Bhumkar Chowk in Ambegaon Budruk and water tank in Ambegaon area.