Pune: Supriya Sule reviews work of Katraj Flyover; also demands railway line connecting Konkan and Western Railway | Twitter/ Supriya Sule

Days after she met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Baramati MP and NCP leader Supriya Sule demanded a railway line which will connect the Western and Konkan Railway through Bhor in the Pune district. Sule also reviewed the work of the flyover and road in the Katraj area of Pune.

The Baramati MP highlighted that the people in Pune's Katraj area have been facing issues as all the construction work is being done at the same time in the area. "During the Monsoon, people will have to face more issues, so the contractor has been instructed to complete the work at the earliest."

Katraj area comes under the Lok Sabha constituency of MP. She was accompanied by NCP Khadakwasla city president Kakasaheb Chavan, Prakash Kadam, Yuvraj Beldare, Sachin Dodke, Santosh Farande, Trimbak Anna Mokashi, Deepak Beldare, Prateek Kadam, local citizens and other NCP officials.

Read Also MP Supriya Sule seeks to ease burden on Pune station, demands stop at Daund for Southbound trains

Railway route through Bhor

Days after she requested stoppage for trains at Daund and a few other stations in her constituency, Sule on Sunday sought a railway line connecting the Western and Konkan Railway through Bhor in the district.

"Presently there is no railway line connecting Konkan Railway and Western Railway line in Maharashtra. Also, there is no dedicated railway line to connect the eastern region and transport goods from various ports and sea routes in Konkan. Keeping this in mind, a railway line connecting Belsar-Walha-Lonand through Bhor taluka to Konkan Railway near Mahad will help in cheaper and faster transportation of goods and passengers."

She noted that this railway line will give a boost to the industrial activity in the area and provide a better connect to the proposed airport in Purandar. Sule thus requested Ashiwini Vaishav to consider this project and start the survey for the same considering its benefits.

बारामती लोकसभा मतदारसंघात पुरंदर येथे आंतरराष्ट्रीय विमानतळ प्रस्तावित आहे. याचा परिसराच्या विकासाला चालना देण्यासाठी मोठा फायदा होईल. यासाठी येथील दळणवळण व्यवस्था मजबूत आणि लोकांच्या सोयीची असणे आवश्यक आहे. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 18, 2023