MP Supriya Sule seeks to ease burden on Pune station, demands stop at Daund for Southbound trains | File Photo

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has requested the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to consider adding stoppage at Daund for major Southbound express trains for the convenience of passengers and to reduce the burden on Pune Station.

Taking to Twitter the MP wrote, "Passengers travelling between Pune/Mumbai and South India are facing inconvenience as trains skip Daund station, a major railway junction for easy travel across Maharashtra."

Daund passengers go to Pune to board trains

She also noted that at least 36 daily and weekly trains from Pune and Mumbai to South India and from South India to Pune do not stop at Daund station and that is why passengers have to go to Pune to board the trains.

Reaching Daund station is convenient for passengers coming from Shirdi via Ahmednagar, Sule said. "Connectivity of the areas of Baramati, Indapur, Srigonda, Phaltan, Ranjangaon, and Shirwal with Daund is also good," she added.

Adding a stop at Daund will ease burden of Pune station

Thus, adding a stop for the Southbound train will ease the burden on Pune station and will make it convenient for the passengers from Daund and nearby areas. Daund Junction railway station is a railway junction station on the Mumbai–Chennai route of Indian Railways located in the Pune district and it comes in Sule's Lok Sabha constituency.