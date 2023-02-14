Mumbai: NCP's Supriya Sule praises Union minister Gadkari, says he is only minister who works | PTI

Aurangabad: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Nitin Gadkari was the only member of the Union cabinet who works.

"The only minister who works in the current government is Nitin Gadkari, and I admit it on record," she said.

Heaps of praises for Gadkari

Unlike others, Gadkari does not think of party affiliations while doing his job, Sule noted.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, especially those in Maharashtra lie so blatantly that they should be given awards, the Baramati MP added.

"Which religious book teaches them this, I do not know. They will have to answer for this some day," she added.

