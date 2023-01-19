PM Modi Mumbai Visit: Supriya Sule takes jibe at PM, says he has to campaign for 'every small election'

Supriya Sule | File Photo

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated various development projects here. He arrived in the city Thursday afternoon and addressed an inauguration event held at the BKC ground.

'Feel sorry for the Prime Minister': Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule, taking jibe at the PM's visit, said she 'feels sorry for the Prime Minister', Loksatta reported.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Maharashtra, we welcome him. People have seen Big leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Arun Jaitley, Yashwant Sinha, Sushma Swaraj in this BJP. But today, BJP does not have leaders like them. Sad to see this. I feel concerned about poor Prime Minister that he has to campaign for any small elections in the country, even Sarpanch elections. He works hard for the party. Also, in every election BJP has no other leader or alternative except Narendra Modi," the Baramati MP said in an apparent swipe at the Prime Minister.

PM Modi in Mumbai

PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated various development projects, including the two lines of the Mumbai metro here. The city was decked up for the inaugurations as PM Modi landed at the airport and was received by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and other BJP- Shinde faction leaders.

During the event, after inaugurating two metro lines, PM Modi also laid foundation stones of seven sewage treatment plants, road concretisation project in Mumbai and redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

