Pune: PMC fines man ₹500 for feeding pigeons in bid check 'unnatural growth' of birds' population

Representative | Pixabay

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) health department has begun fining individuals ₹500 for feeding pigeons in public spaces such as pavements, public squares, or riverbeds.

The civic authority wishes to check the abnormal expansion of the city's pigeon population and the health risks it causes, particularly the spread of respiratory ailments.

On Thursday morning, a resident of Marigold Society in Kalyani Nagar had to cough up ₹500 when he reached a popular pigeon spot on Central Avenue to feed the birds.

Divisional Sanitary Inspector Mukund Gham told Indian Express that a ₹500 fine was imposed on one resident as of now adding that at least ten others were sent away after counselling.

The pigeon population has grown at an unnatural rate, PMC assistant medical health officer Dr Kalpana Baliwant told IE, and the birds' droppings could spread infections.

Thane, Panvel civic bodies warn citizens against feeding pigeons

In Maharashtra, Thane and Panvel civic bodies had also taken similar decisions to impose fines on people who feed pigeons.

Earlier this month, hoardings put up by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) warned Thanekars against feeding pigeons.

The hoardings placed in most parts of the city cautioned people against feeding pigeons within the municipal corporation limits and threatened a ₹500 fine against people defying the warning.

Similarly, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) also put up pamphlets warning people against feeding pigeons.

The warnings are issued to sensitize people about hypersensitivity pneumonia that is contracted by living in the close proximity to pigeons.