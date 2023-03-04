Panvel: PMC appeals citizens against feeding pigeons; will fine if rules are flouted

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put up pamphlets warning people against feeding pigeons. The warning is issued to sensitize people about hypersensitive pneumonia that is contracted by living in the close proximity to pigeons.

However, the civic body has not imposed any fines for feeding pigeons.

According to the civic body, the warning is not new and it has been going since 2020.

As per the civic body, the organisms in pigeon faeces cause hypersensitive pneumonia. Hence, a pamphlet has been circulated and pasted against feeding pigeons.

The sign board reads that the cases of "hypersensitive pneumonia" disease due to pigeon feather and faecal matter is on the rise in Mumbai.

The board also states that people with pre-existing lung conditions are 60-65 per cent more likely to fall prey to "hypersensitive pneumonia".